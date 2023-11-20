'Can Be Indian & Support Country Of Birth:' Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman's 'Classy' Reply To Hateful DMs

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell |

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman, in a post on Instagram, shared a thoughtful message after receiving hateful DMs (direct messages) and reports surfacing that trolls targetted Australian cricketers following India's loss at the hands of the six-time world champions in the ICC Men's CWC 2023 held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband, father of your child plays in no-brainer. take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," she said in her DM.

Vini Raman's post |

Vini Raman's post comes a day after Australia registered a historic win over India to lift their sixth World Cup trophy. Reports have indicated that a few Australian players experienced cyber bullying and abuse following India's loss at the hands of Australia.

Maxwell in the CWC 2023

Though Maxwell didn't get to bat, he picked up the all-important wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was going all guns blazing in the final.

Maxwell had been in top form throughout the tournament, most remarkably bailing out Australia in the match against Afghanistan where he single-handedly hit 201 not out to guide Australia home.

Match summary

Batting first after Australia decided to bowl winning the toss, India were bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) got two wickets each while Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241, India reduced the Aussies down at 47/3. However, Travis Head (137 in 120 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls) led the change and Australia to a six-wicket win.

