'A Night To Remember': Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Pays Tribute To Australian All-Rounder's World Cup Epic

When Glenn Maxwell (35) performed a miracle at Wankhede stadium in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday evening, the person in the VIP enclosure who was the most happiest was his Indian-origin wife Vini Raman (30).

Maxwell simply stunned the cricketing world as he pulled Australia out from the jaws of what everyone thought would be a humiliating defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

While Afghanistan had reduced Australia to 91/7, Maxwell in a daring display of batting prowess scored an unbeaten 201 to win the match for his team by three wickets.

Cheering him throughout his stay on the crease, Vini said, "It was a night to remember which will be etched in everyone's heart forever."

Who is Vini Raman?

Vini's devout Hindu brahmin parents Venkat Raman and Vijayalakshmi are from Chennai from where they migrated to Melbourne where Vini was born on March 3, 1993. Not much is known about her brother, but her sister Madhu is a trained nurse.

Vini, who graduated from Mentone Girls' Second College in Victoria, loved watching cricket from a young age. Apparently, it was when she was doing her medical studies that she met Glenn through a common friend.

When Maxi met Vini

She was bowled over by Glenn, but it was only after a courtship of two years did they decide to tie the knot. Both the families were supportive of their decision. The couple had a Christian wedding and also a traditional Tamil brahmin wedding with all the elaborate rituals, including "oonjal", in place. Incidentally, the wedding card in Tamil went viral.

The Christian-Indian wedding

Vini married Maxwell as per Christian rituals in 2022 in Australia before tying the knot in a traditional Tamil ritual wedding in Chennai. Star cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those who witnessed the ceremony.

The couple recently had a welcome addition in the form of a chubby baby boy whom they named Logan. into their family. Both Vini and Logan are accompanying him on the World Cup tour. Maybe, its they who are bringing luck to the super batter.

