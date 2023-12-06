BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes First Bangladesh Batsman To Obstruct The Field; Video

Mushfiqur Rahim given out for 'handling the ball' | X

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday. The 36-year-old has become the first Bangladesh batter to obstruct the field in international cricket.

Rahim was given out for handling the ball during an innings in an attempt to refrain the ball from going towards the stumps off the delivery from New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

Mushfiqur Rahim handles the ball & under the new laws he's out Obstructing the field. Surprising that such an experienced player wasn't aware about the law. Just last month Bangladesh appealed successfully for 'Timed out'pic.twitter.com/n0HUFysFTU — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 6, 2023

The incident took place in the 41st over of Bangladesh's first innings batting. Mushfiqur Rahim was batting at 35 when he defended a bouncer from Jamieson. Though the ball landed, it was going near the stumps but in haste, Rahim ended up handling the ball rather than keeping it away from the stumps.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s action led to New Zealand appealing for the dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal. With this, the veteran Bangladesh batsman became the ninth player to obstruct the field in international cricket.

What does the rule on obstructing the field say?

As per the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws, a batter cannot touch the ball while batting even when he/she can use her bat or leg to stop the ball. The law doesn’t allow any batsman at strike to handle the ball while batting.

The first incident of obstructing the field came into light in an ODI match between Pakistan and England in 1987. Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja was batting at 98 before playing the last match’s ball.

While taking a second run to get to his century, Raja used his bat to prevent the ball hitting the stumps. England players appealed for his dismissal and he was signalled for obstructing the field.

Bangladesh struggle after Mushfiqur Rahim’s dismissal

After Mushfiqur Rahim dismissed for 35 off 83 balls, Bangladesh batters are struggling against New Zealand’s bowling attack. Rahim and Shahadat Hossain stitched 57-run partnership until the former’s bizarre dismissal at 104/5. Kiwis will look to finish the first innings quickly and potentially try to bat out against Bangladesh in the last Test match.

Notably, Bangladesh won the first Test against New Zealand by 150 runs. It was their first-ever home Test win against the Kiwis.