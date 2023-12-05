Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Top International Knocks By Star Indian Batter

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 05, 2023

Shreyas Iyer marked his Test debut with a century against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He scored 105 off 171 balls in the first innings of India’s batting.

Iyer scored his maiden international century in an ODI match against New Zealand in 2020. He played a knock 103 off 107 balls on a tough surface at Hamilton.

The star batter played a scintillating knock of 113 off 111 balls, comprising 15 boundaries, in an ODI match against South Africa’s bowling attack in 2022.

In February 2022, Shreyas Iyer led India’s run-chase of 184 against Sri Lanka in T20i and scored a brilliant 74 off 44 balls at a strike rate of 168.18

In March 2023, Iyer took on Australia’s bowling attack and scored a splendid 105 off 90 balls, guiding India to a mammoth total of 399/5.

India’s middle-order batter registered his first World Cup century this year and scored a scintillating 128 off 94 balls, propelled India to a total of 410/5 against the Netherlands.

Shreyas was in absolute carnage against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal, playing a knock of 105 off 70 balls at a strike rate of 150 to help India to 397/4 on the board.

Iyer played a crucial knock of 53 off 37 balls to help India post a respectable total of 174/9 against Australia in the final T20I of the 5-match series.

