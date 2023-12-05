Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Top International Knocks By Star Indian Batter

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 05, 2023
Shreyas Iyer marked his Test debut with a century against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. He scored 105 off 171 balls in the first innings of India’s batting.
Credits: Twitter
Iyer scored his maiden international century in an ODI match against New Zealand in 2020. He played a knock 103 off 107 balls on a tough surface at Hamilton.
Credits: Twitter
The star batter played a scintillating knock of 113 off 111 balls, comprising 15 boundaries, in an ODI match against South Africa’s bowling attack in 2022.
Credits: Twitter
In February 2022, Shreyas Iyer led India’s run-chase of 184 against Sri Lanka in T20i and scored a brilliant 74 off 44 balls at a strike rate of 168.18
Credits: Twitter
In March 2023, Iyer took on Australia’s bowling attack and scored a splendid 105 off 90 balls, guiding India to a mammoth total of 399/5.
Credits: Twitter
India’s middle-order batter registered his first World Cup century this year and scored a scintillating 128 off 94 balls, propelled India to a total of 410/5 against the Netherlands.
Credits: Twitter
Shreyas was in absolute carnage against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal, playing a knock of 105 off 70 balls at a strike rate of 150 to help India to 397/4 on the board.
Credits: Twitter
Iyer played a crucial knock of 53 off 37 balls to help India post a respectable total of 174/9 against Australia in the final T20I of the 5-match series.
Credits: Twitter