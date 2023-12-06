ICC Rankings: Ravi Bishnoi Jumps 5 Spots To Become No.1 T20I Bowler

By: Rohan Sen | December 06, 2023
Ravi Bishnoi has dethroned Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to become the No.1 T20I bowler
Bishnoi jumped 5 spots to claim the top position after taking 9 wickets in the recent T20Is vs Australia
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan dropped down to No. 2 with 692 rating points
Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga occupies the 3rd spot on the rankings with 679 points
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is ranked joint-third with Wanindu Hasaranga. Both players have 679 points each
Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana completes the top-five list with 677 points
England all-rounder Sam Curran, who is placed 6th, is the highest-ranked fast bowler in T20Is
