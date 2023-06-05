Bajrang Punia Slams WFI Chief As He Returns to Work: 'Those Who Devalued Our Medals at ₹15 Now After Our Jobs'

After announcing their return to their government duties with the Indian Railways, wrestler Bajrang Punia aimed a direct attack at WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Tweet. Punia highlighted the WFI chief's earlier remark on the worth of their medals, where he belittled their achievements by asking them to return their prize money instead of their "₹15"-worth medals. Punia said their jobs and livelihoods were at stake. The tweet read:

"Those who told our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job."

During an interview with a local channel, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was questioned about the possibility of wrestlers returning the money they received. In response, Singh can be heard saying, "They should indeed return the money. The medals could be sold for 15."

Wrestlers provide clarifications on future protest

Meanwhile, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia provided clarifications on Monday afternoon amidst speculation that they had withdrawn from the ongoing protest. The notable athletes resumed their positions within the Indian Railways, leading to discussions suggesting a step back from the agitation. This development occurred shortly after the wrestlers, who were protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake," she said.