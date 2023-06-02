Asking sexual favours to inappropriate touching: Here are details of 2 FIRs, 10 complaints against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh |

The Delhi Police have taken action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by filing two FIRs based on allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers. The complaints against Singh include demands for sexual favors and incidents of molestation. The details of the FIRs, registered at Delhi's Connaught Place police station shedding light on the serious accusations leveled against the WFI chief have been stated in a report by India Today.

Allegations of sexual Harassment and molestation

According to the FIRs, Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of demanding sexual favours and at least 10 complaints of molestation have been registered against him. The complaints describe instances of inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back, and chasing, among other offensive behaviour.

These complaints were registered on April 21, with the two FIRs being filed on April 28. The sections under which the FIRs were lodged include 354, 354(a), 354(d), and 34, which carry a maximum punishment of three years in jail.

Accusations by Olympians and a minor

The first FIR mentions allegations made by six Olympians, while the second FIR includes allegations brought forward by the father of a minor. The minor's complaint states that Brij Bhushan Singh held her tightly on the pretext of taking a picture and inappropriately touched her by pressing her shoulder, reported India Today. She explicitly asked him not to follow her.

Support from farmers and political reactions

In a display of solidarity, farmer outfits held a 'khap mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh, and protests were organized in Punjab and Haryana in support of the protesting wrestlers. Trinamool Congress MPs walked out of a parliamentary panel meeting after their request to discuss the safety of women athletes was denied.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee led a candlelight march in Kolkata, supporting the wrestlers and demanding action against Singh. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur emphasized that the government is handling the issue sensitively and has addressed the wrestlers' demands by filing an FIR and setting up a committee of administrators.

Calls for justice and government response

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the Haryana government for not taking action and urged them to address the matter with the central government. Hooda expressed concern that wrestlers who have brought honour to the nation are not receiving justice.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured reporters that the government is treating the issue seriously and has taken steps to address the wrestlers' demands.