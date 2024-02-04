AUS vs WI, 2nd ODI: Australia's Collective Effort Guides Hosts To Series Win Against West Indies

Australia | Credits: Twitter/ICC

Australia put on an all-round performance to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead with 83-run win over West Indies in the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 4.

After posting a total of 258/9 in 50 overs, Australia bundled out West Indies for 175 in 43.3 overs. The pace bowling duo of Josh Hazlewood (3/43) and Sean Abbott (3/40) led hosts bowling attack by taking six wickets between them. Will Sutherland, who made his international debut, contributed to Australia's bowling by scalping two wickets.

For West Indies, Keacy Carty was the top-scorer with 40 off 51 balls, while Shai Hope and Raston Chase scored 29 and 25, respectively.

West Indies didn't have good start to their innings as they lost three early wickets in Alick Athanaze (11), Justin Greaves (8) and Kjorn Ottley (8) and the hosts were reduced to 37/3 in 9 overs. However, West Indies' batting was revived through 53-run partnership between Shai Hope and Keacy Carty for the fourth wicket.

After Hope's dismissal, Keacy Carty was joined by Raston Chase in the middle to carry on visitors' run-chase. The pair was looking to stitch a crucial partnership until Carty was dismissed by Sean Abbott at 103/5. Thereafter, West Indies struggled to keep the scoreboard as the lower middle-order failed to deliver when needed.

Ramorio Shepherd (6), Mathew Ford (7) and Gudakesh Motie (7) were dismissed cheaply by Australian bowlers, while Alzarri Joseph tried to keep West Indies' batting sailing until he was dismissed for 19.