AUS vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ball Hits Fan On Head As He Tries To Catch The Ball Off Sean Abbott's Six; Watch

Fan gets hit on the head off Sean Abbott's six. | (Credits: Twitter)

A fan copped a blow to his face at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the first innings 2nd ODI between Australia and West Indies on Sunday. With Sean Abbott playing a slog sweep for a six, a man among the crowd tried to catch the ball, but he dropped it and it ended up hitting his face.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of the innings when Romario Shepherd sent down a slower full toss and Abbott dropped to his knees and smacked it into the stands. As the man tried to catch the ball, it burst through his hands and hit him on the head, with the clip going viral on social media.

In the clip posted by Cricket Australia's official Instagram handle, the 2nd six hit by the right-arm seamer describes the incident.

Australia claim series win after Sean Abbott's heroics with bat and ball:

Abbott played a vital role in lifting the home side to a competitive 258-9, striking 69, having shared a crucial 57-run partnership with debutant Will Sutherland. The other Aussie batters failed to cash in on their starts as the West Indies delivered a much disciplined performance with the ball compared to the opening match.

However, the tourists failed to come up with the goods as far as their batting was concerned. Abbott was once again in the scheme of things, taking figures of 10-0-40-3 and took an outstanding catch to get rid of Alick Athanaze. Josh Hazlewood also chipped in with 3 scalps as the Caribbeans managed only 183 on the board.