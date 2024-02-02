AUS vs WI, 1st ODI: Sean Abbott Pulls Out 'Bow & Arrow' Celebration After Running Out Keacy Carty; Watch

Sean Abbott's Bow & Arrow Celebration | Credits: Twitter/Cricket.au.com

Australia pacer Sean Abbott came up with a unique celebration after running out West Indies Keacy Carty during the first ODI of the five-match series at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, January 2.

Keacy Carty was batting on 88 off 108 balls when Hayden Walsh Jr hit the ball towards the short cover and Keacy Carty tried to take a quick single between the wickets. However, Abbott raced towards short cover and picked the ball quickly to rattle the stumps with direct hit.

Keacy was visibly furious as it was poor call from Hayden Walsh Jr to run between the wickets when the ball at short cover. Keacy Carty, who was looking a good rhythm missed a well-deserved century by just 12 runs. Sean Abbott helped Australia to get another big wicket in Keacy by running him out.

After managing to run out Keacy Carty with direct throw, Sean Abbott celebrated the wicket by unleashing imaginary 'Bow and Arrow'. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Bullseye! And Sean Abbott whips out the bow and arrow for the celebration too! 🏹 #CleanHands | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/c9cCFZRq9V — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2024

Keacy Carty gritty knock of 88 off 108 balls and his 110-run partnership with Raston Chase (59 off 67 balls) lifted West Indies from 59/4 to 169/5. West Indies were 193/6 when Keacy Carty was dismissed in the form of run out with a direct hit from Abbott.

After Keacy Carty's dismissal, West Indies were reduced to 231 all-out, losing remaining four wickets in 38 runs. Debutant Xavier Bartlett led Australia's bowling attack with his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket, while Sean Abbott and Cameron Green picked two wickets each.