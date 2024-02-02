AUS vs WI, 1st ODI: COVID-19 Positive Josh Inglis Maintains Distance From Australia Teammates During Wicket Celebration; See Pic

Josh Inglis | Credits: Twitter

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis maintained his distance from his teammates during wicket celebration in the 1st ODI against West Indies at MCG as he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Inglis featured in Australia Playing XI for the ODI series opener against Caribbean side despite being diagnosed with the virus. The 28-year-old was allowed to participate in the 1st ODI but will have to safe distance from his Australian teammates, avoiding any physical contact with them. Josh Inglis was infected with COVID-19 on February 1 and is yet to receive negative result.

In a viral picture, Josh Inglis can be seen keeping a distance from his teammates while celebrating debutant Xavier Bartlett's first wicket of his international career, dismissing Justin Greaves for 1 at 6/1. He stood few metres during gatherings to celebrate the wicket.

Josh Inglis has been tested positive for coviD 19 but still plays first ODI,following cricket Australia protocol. #AUSVSWI pic.twitter.com/7fJrrdwlPg — CRIC.HARI (@HKhurdra72916) February 2, 2024

Josh Inglis has become the second male player after Cameron Green in international cricket to play despite testing positive for COVID-19. Green featured in the 2nd Test against West Indies under similar circumstances. Even veteran all-rounder Moises Henriques has recently played BBL 2023-24 Final for Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat despite being infected with the virus.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald and star batter Travis Head were also tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2nd and final Test series against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.