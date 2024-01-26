AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Kevin Sinclair Does Cartwheel Celebration After Dismissing Usman Khawaja; Watch

Kevin Sinclair's cartwheel celebration | Credits: Twitter

West Indies' spinner Kevin Sinclair came up with a unique wicket celebration on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, January 26.

Sinclair put an end to Usman Khawaja's innings of 75 off 131 balls by dismissing him at 242/8. The dismissal came in the 48th over of the Australia's first innings batting when Khawaja was on 81-run partnership with Pat Cummins for the eighth wicket.

Usman Khawaja hit the boundary off Sinclair's delivery. However, Sinclair delivered a full ball outside off and the left-handed opener edged the ball to the first slip where Alick Athanaze took a catch. With this, Kevin Sinclair ended a big partnership between Khawaja and Pat Cummins.

After dismissing Khawaja, Kevin Sinclair did a clean cartwheel to celebrate an important wicket of West Indies bowling in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.