 Watch: Ricky Ponting Correctly Predicts Alex Carey's Dismissal On Day 2 Of AUS vs WI 2nd Test
Alex Carey walked out to bat when Australia were in shambolic situation with 54/5 as West Indies veteran pacer Kemar Roach triggered an early collapse in hosts' batting line-up.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Ricky Ponting and Alex Carey | Credits: Twitter

Former Australia captain-turned-commentator Ricky Ponting has perfectly foreseen wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey's wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between Australia and West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, January 26.

Carey restored to attacking style of batting as he took West Indies' bowling attack to the cleaners in hosts' first innings. The 32-year-old was batting on 65 (48) when Ponting observed how Alex Carey's eyes 'spinning a bit' in an attempt to hit every ball that came in his way.

"It looks like (Carey's) eyes are spinning a bit to me. He's in overdrive at the moment, wants to hit every ball." Ricky Ponting said on air.

Former Australia captain's prediction was spot on after Shamar Joseph delivered a length ball in the middle and Alex Carey pulled straight to the hands of Tagnarine Chanderpaul, who was standing at deep square leg.

However, Carey stitched a crucial 96-run partnership with Usman Khawaja to revive Australia's batting and take the team past 150-run mark. Wicketkeeper-batter's wicket was important one for West Indies as he was looking set to convert quick start into big scores.

