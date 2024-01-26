 AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Kemar Roach Gets Run-Out In Unfortunate Fashion After Falling On His Backside; Watch
Kemar Roach suffered one of the most unfortunate dismissals on day 2 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Kemar Roach was run-out. | (Credits: Twitter)

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach experienced one of the most unfortunate dismissals in recent times, leading him to be run-out on day 2 of the 2nd Test against Australia in Brisbane. The 35-year-old fell on his backside on the middle of the pitch while trying to take a single.

The dismissal occurred in the 105th over of the innings as Pat Cummins delivered a full ball and Roach took off for a single after tapping one to his right. Even as his partner Kevin Sinclair wasn't interested in the single, Roach ran halfway down the track and slipped to fall on his backside. Marnus Labuschagne passed the ball to Travis Head, who broke the stumps at the striker's end, giving Australia the much-needed wicket, ending a pesky 31-run partnership.

