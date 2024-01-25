AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Josh Hazlewood Shoos Away Covid-Positive Cameron Green During Wicket Celebration; Watch

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is being very careful on the field as he is playing the second Test against the West Indies in Brisbane despite being Covid-19 positive.

Green is maintaining a fair distance from his teammates and isn't bowling either so that he doesn't spread the virus to others.

But there was a moment early in the first session when Green got a little too close for the comfort of Josh Hazlewood during the wicket celebration of Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

Green gets shooed away

Hazlewood got rid of opener Brathwaite for 4 in the 8th over, getting his caught behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. All the Australian players converged around Hazlewood to celebrate the wicket, including Green.

But just as he got close to Hazlewood to give him a fist bump, the big fast bowler shooed him away by gesturing him to move back with his hands. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Cameron Green is the first male cricketer to play an international match while being Covid positive.

He is the second Australian to do this after women's team all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who played the 2022 Commonwealth Games final against India with the virus.

Aussies dominating Pink Ball Test

Australia, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 10 wickets, have the visitors on the ropes again at 104 for 5 in 35 overs on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test.

Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva (21*) and Kavem Hodge (20*) are in the middle of a solid partnership for the sixth wicket which has steadied the ship a bit for the Windies.

For the Aussies, Mitchell Stars has picked 3 wickets so far while Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins have struck once each.

The dismissal of Alick Athanaze in the 22nd over saw Starc complete 350 Test wickets. He is the fifth Australian and 27th overall to achieve the feat in Test cricket.