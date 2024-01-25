 AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: COVID-19 Positive Cameron Green Keeps Distance From Australia Teammates During National Anthem
AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: COVID-19 Positive Cameron Green Keeps Distance From Australia Teammates During National Anthem

Green alongside Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was diagnosed with virus on the eve of the final match of the two-Test series against Caribbean.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Cameron Green distanced from his teammates during national anthem | Credits: Twitter

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has featured in the Playing XI for the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane on Thursday, despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Green alongside Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was diagnosed with virus on the eve of the final match of the two-Test series against Caribbean. However, as per Cricket Australia protocols, Cameron Green can still be part of the team for the 2nd Test even if his result doesn't return negative in 24 hours.

In a viral picture, Australian players assembled in line for the national anthem before the commencement of the second Test. But, Cameron Green kept his distance from his teammates as he is yet COVID-19 positive. It has been reported that Green will not come in contact with any one of his teammates throughout the match.

