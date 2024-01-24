AUS vs WI: Mitchell Marsh To Lead As Australia Announce Squad For T20I Series Against West Indies

Mitchell Marsh | Credits: Twitter

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the 14-member squad for the three-match T20I series against West Indies on Wednesday, January 24. The T20I series will take place after the conclusion of the upcoming ODI series.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be leading the team in the T20I series as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have not been considered. Australia will begin their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024 with the three-match series against touring party from Caribbean. The show-piece event will take place in West Indies and USA, starting on July 1.

The 14-member squad announced by Cricket Australia (CA) features all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has been rested from the ODI series. Josh Hazlewood has been included in the T20I squad while Steve Smith has been given a rest.

SQUAD: Mitch Marsh takes the reigns once again as our Aussie men prepare to finish their home summer on a high 💥🏏 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/BV10sPDRTQ — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 24, 2024

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa