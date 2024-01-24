AUS vs WI: Cameron Green Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of 2nd Test Against West Indies

Cameron Green | Credits: Twitter

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green have been tested for COVID-19 ahead of the second and final Test of the series against West Indies, starting on January 25 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia was first hit with COVID-19 after batter Travis Head was diagnosed with virus on Monday. However, Head was cleared of the virus after he was tested negative for it after travelling to Brisbane on his own ahead of the second Test at The Gabba.

Apart from Travis Head and Cameron Green, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has also been tested negative for the virus. While Head joined the squad for the training, Green and McDonald have been isolated and will join the squad after their results come negative.

However, Cameron Green will play in the final match of the ongoing Test series against West Indies even if his COVID-19 result doesn't return negative in the next 24 overs. The Gabba has a spare dressing room which was used during the height of COVID-19.

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith said that Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald are fine.

"No physical drama at all – just tested positive. Him and Andrew McDonald are both fine." Smith said.