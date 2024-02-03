AUS vs WI: Travis Head Released From Australia White-Ball Squads Ahead Of 2nd ODI

Travis Head | Credits: Twitter

Australia batter Travis Head has been released from ODI and T20I squads ahead of the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday, January 3.

Head played the ODI series opener against tourists from Caribbean, wherein he scored just four runs while chasing 231-run target for Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. However, the left-handed decided to withdraw from white-ball squads in order to 'refresh' after having busy summer, playing Test series against Pakistan and West Indies.

Cricket Australia confirmed the releasing of Travis Head's from ODI and T20I squads. Head won't be part remaining two ODIs of the series, followed up three-match T20I series against West Indies and will travel to home for a break ahead of away T20 and Test series against New Zealand later this month.

JUST IN: The Aussies have made some changes to their squad ahead of tomorrow's ODI in Sydney | @jackpayn #AUSvSA https://t.co/WuGhwF73zP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Australia also confirmed that pacer Xavier Bartlett will be rested for the second ODI and Mark Spencer is likely to replace in the playing XI. Bartlett put on an impressive performance with the ball on his international debut in first ODI, registering figures of 1/17 at an economy rate of 1.90 in his nine overs spell.

Cricket Australia ruled out any injury on Bartlett, stating that the selectors wanted to manage additional workload of the young pacer after playing all the matches for Brisbane Heat, including Final in Big Bash League 2023-24. Xavier Bartlett was the highest wicket-taker in recently concluded BBL season.