AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head Cruise Australia To 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies

Australia take 1-0 series lead against West Indies | Credits: Twitter

Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head emerged as star performers Australia as the hosts defeat West Indies by nine wickets to take 1-0 series lead at Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 19.

Australia wrapped up the first Test of the two-match series in just three days. After bundling out West Indies for 120 on Day 3, the hosts had mere 26-run target to win the series opener. Australia achieved the target in 6.4 overs, Steve Smith top-scored with 11.

Opener Usman Khawaja was forced to retire hurt when Australia required just one run to win as he suffered a nasty blow to his chin by a bouncer off debutant Shamar Joseph.

West Indies resumed their batting on Day 3 with 73/6. Joshua da Silva, who was remained unbeaten at 17, walked out to bat with Alzarri Joseph. The hosts lost the wicket of Joshua early on in the first session, dismissed by Mitchell Starc at 84/7.

Alzarri Joseph hit few boundaries before he was sent back to pavilion by Starc at 94/8. Subsequently, Josh Hazlewood dismissed Gudakesh Motie for 3 at 94/9.

Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph carried West Indies batting and took 100-run mark in their second innings. However, Hazlewood picked Australia's final wicket of the innings by dismissing Joseph for 15 at 120 all-out.

Australia bowlers took just an hour to pick the remaining four wickets of West Indies in the second innings.

Josh Hazlewood completes 11th five-wicket haul in Tests

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood led the hosts bowling attack in the second innings. The 32-year-old triggered a collapse in West Indies batting line-up on previous day by pick three wickets of Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Braithwaite and Alick Athanaze without conceding a run in four overs.

At the end of Day 2, Hazlewood picked the wicket of Kavem Hodge. On Day 3, Josh Hazlewood dismissed Gudakesh Motie to complete his five-wicket haul and finished the figures of 5/35 at an economy rate of 2.50 in 14 overs.

With his brilliant fifer against West Indies, Josh Hazlewood completed 11 five-wicket hauls in his Test career.

Hazlewood is currently ranked 11th on the list of leading wicket-takers for Australia in Tests, with 258 wickets at an average 25.35 and an economy rate of 2.80 in 67 matches.