AUS vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies' Unconventional Fielding At Slip To Dismiss Mitchell Marsh; Watch

West Indies' plan to dismiss Mitchell Marsh | Credits: Twitter

West Indies employed a unique strategy to dismiss Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, January 18.

The visitors set up an unorthodox slip cordon by stationing the fourth fielder near the third slip in a bid to take Marsh's wicket. The Australian all-rounder seemed to be unsettled during his short stay at the crease as he managed to score one run in 23 balls.

Mitchell Marsh walked out to bat when Australia were 113/4 and was looking to form a good partnership with Travis Head. The 32-year-old was batting on five when Men in Maroon decided to place Justin Greaves near the third slip to dismiss Marsh.

West Indies' unique plan paid off after Mitchell Marsh's edged the ball off Kemar Roach's delivery and straight went to the hands of Justin, which he responded with a low sharp catch.

'That is great cricket by the West Indies'



A canny field placement and sharp reflexes have got the Windies another huge scalp!#PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/lo4RunVkCW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2024

West Indies continued their fight back from yesterday as reduced Australia from 59/2 to 129/5 in 43.3 overs on Day 2. The visitors were dismissed for 188 in their innings. The 55-run partnership between Shamar Joseph (36) and Kemar Roach (17*) for the 10th wicket propelled them to decent total on the board.

Shamar Joseph hogged the spotlight in his Test debut as he displayed his brilliance with the bat and bowl. The 24-year-old picked two wickets of Steve Smith (12) and Marnus Labuschagne (10) to finish the figures of 2/18 at an economy rate of 3 in six overs at the end of Day 1.

Travis Head's century takes Australia past 200-run mark

Travis Head came to Australia's rescue with a brilliant century on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide. His played a knock of 119 off 134 balls to take the hosts past 200-run mark in the first innings.

The hosts were 67/3 when Head walked out to bat in the middle and formed 46-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (45) for the fourth wicket to take Australia past 100-run mark. Khawaja was dismissed by Justin Greaves at 113/4.

Thereafter, Travis Head was joined by Mitchell Marsh but the latter didn't have a brief stay in the middle as he got better off by Kemar Roach for 5 at 129/5. Head was waging a lone battle in the middle as Australia lost Alex Carey (15) and Mitchell Starc (10) after lunch and hosts were at 222/7.

Travis Head's brilliant innings came to an end after he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph at 255/8. Australia were bundled out for 283 and 95-run lead in the first innings.