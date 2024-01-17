'Will Actually Take A Picture & Post It Up': Shamar Joseph On Taking Maiden Wicket Of Steve Smith In AUS vs WI 1st Test

Shamar Joseph | Credits: Twitter

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph is ecstatic after taking his maiden international wicket of Steve Smith in his Test debut on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, January 17.

Shamar hogged the spotlight in the opening day of the Adelaide Test against Australia. The 24-year-old scored a gutsy 36 off 41 balls to propel West Indies to 188 from 133/9.

Thereafter, Joseph led visitors bowling attack by scalping two wickets and finished the figures of 2/18 at an economy rate of 3 in six overs. In the first delivery of his Test career, Shamar Joseph picked the wicket of Australian star batter Steve Smith who edged the ball and caught at slip for 12 runs.

Speaking to the reporters after the Day 1 of the first Test, Shamar Joseph said that Smith's wicket is the most prized one as he will 'remember rest of his life'. The young pacer added that he will take the picture of Steve Smith's dismissal and put it on the wall of his house.

"Getting Steve Smith, I'll remember this for the rest of my life. I'll actually take a picture, and post it up in my house." Joseph said.

Joseph already informed his teammates that would pick the wicket in his first delivery but was not sure that his first victim would be Steve Smith.

"I didn't know it was Steve Smith. That went well for me. I went with a positive mindset. You're coming up against the best team in Test cricket. So I just come with a positive mindset and do what I do best." the 24-year-old said.