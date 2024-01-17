AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Steve Smith Walks Out To Bat As New Opener For Australia; Watch Video

Steve Smith | Credits: Twitter

Australian star batter Steve Smith began new chapter of his illustrious Test career as he walked out to bat as an opener alongside Usman Khawaja in the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Adelaide on Wednesday, January 17.

During the squad selection for the two-match Test series against West Indies, chief selector George Bailey confirmed that Smith will open the Test innings for Australia. An opener's slot was left vacant after David Warner's retirement following the three-match series win against Pakistan.

Steve Smith himself expressed his desire to open for Australia in Test Cricket after his teammate's retirement from long format. In a viral video, Steve Smith can be seen walking out of the Pavilion with Usman Khawaja as he set his foot on the ground to mark his debut as Test opener in the 106th match for Australia in whites.

The new journey for Steve Smith begins today as test opener



pic.twitter.com/0NTiJEloXR — 🍁 (@LongOff_) January 17, 2024

In 105 Test matches, Steve Smith mostly batted at No.4, where he amassed where he amassed 7670, including 24 centuries, at an average of 57.23. It would be interesting how Australian star batter can perform in his new role.

Australia bundle out West Indies for 188 on Day 1

Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood led the hosts bowling attack as scalped four wickets to bundle out West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test at Adelaide.

Australia put West Indies to bat first in the Test series opener. The visitors lost early wicket in Tagnarine Chandrapaul for 6, dismissed by Cummins at 14/1. Then, Pat Cummins picked another wicket of Kraig Braithwaite for 13 at 27/2.

Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze were looking to form a good partnership after early wickets, but the latter was dismissed for 13 at 52/3. After Athanaze's dismissal, McKenzie was joined by Kavem Hodge and steadied West Indies' ship with 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood picked the big wicket of Kirk McKenzie (50) at 107/5. Thereafter, the visitors lost four wickets in Justin Greeves (5), Joshua de Silva (6), Gudakesh Motie (1) and Alazarri Joseph (14) in 26 runs.

Kemar Roach (17) and Shamar Joseph frustrated Australian bowlers for a while with 55-run partnership. The West Indies' first innings came to an end after Lyon dismissed Joseph for 36 at 188/10.