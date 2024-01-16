AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Australia And West Indies Announce Their Playing XI Ahead Of Adelaide's Contest

Australia vs West Indies. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia and West Indies have announced their respective playing XIs ahead of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting on January 17th. While Steve Smith has been confirmed to open for Australia, the tourists have named three debutants to feature in Adelaide as they look to secure a landmark Test victory over the hosts.

With David Warner's retirement from Test cricket, the management has granted Smith's wish of opening in the format. The former Aussie captain averages well above 50 while batting at No.3 and 4 in the format, but is yet to open the innings. All-rounder Cameron Green will take Smith's spot at No.4.

Here we go. @stevesmith49 has just faced his first two balls in the nets as Test opener & he’s off to a flyer. 7 off 2 balls and he’s loving it already #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/cFLR29Hcu1 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 14, 2024

Cummins addressed Smith's promotion to the opening spot, stating that the 34-year-old is instantly re-energised. As quoted by cricket.com.au, the 30-year-old said:

"Seeing someone who has basically achieved everything in the game get really excited for a new challenge, you've got to entertain that. You can see his mind already whirring about he's maybe going to go about it differently, it’s just re-energised him. So he'll give it a good crack and see how it goes."

"It's understandable being the underdogs" - Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite stated that they hope to run the Australians as close as possible in the series, claiming:

"Expecting a lot of fight from the guys. Obviously guys are relatively new to Test cricket and they've got to show their worth to their world. It's understandable being the underdogs. But my (message) to the guys is 'show the world, make the region proud, make West Indians proud'."

Proper preparation for the #MenInMaroon ahead of an important test series ‘Down Under’ #AUSvWI 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/mGurZr8ix6 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 12, 2024

Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach.