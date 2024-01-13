BBL 2023-24: 'If You Open The Batting...' - David Warner's Cheeky Dig At Steve Smith During Thunder vs Sixers Clash; Watch

David Warner and Steve Smith | Credits: Twitter/Big Bash League

In a hilarious turn of events, retired Australian opener David Warner was taking a cheeky dig at his former teammate Steve Smith during the Big Bash League clash between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers At Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 12.

Warner, who recently retired from Test and ODI cricket after home red-ball series against Pakistan, made his return to the Big Bash League for Sydney Thunder as he is set to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is likely to be his last appearance in the shortest format.

During the match, the 37-year-old was trying to have banter with Smith who was taking the crease for Sydney Sixers as an opener ahead of the innings. In the viral video, Warner can be seen saying to Steve Smith to mark properly, especially if he's open the batting.

"Nothing's distracting him. Nothing ever distracts him. But I say, actually, he's got He's got a mark on his foot there. So he might. He might be fidgety about that. No, that's not centre. A little bit to the right, mate."

"If you open the batting, mate, you gotta mark it properly. One go only. No, he's He's locked in. He's locked in." David Warner said.

Cheeky bit of banter from Warner and Smith's GONE first ball! 😱 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/VLiojjpeyN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

David Warner timely banter worked for the Thunder as Steve Smith hit the ball in the air off Daniel Sams's delivery and caught by Nathan McAndrew at the deep, going back to pavilion with golden duck.

Sydney Sixers posted a total 151/7 in 20 overs on the board, with valuable contributions from Josh Philippe (47), Jordan Silk (35), and James Vince (29) with the bat.

In response to the 152-run target, Sydney Thunder were bundled out for 132. Steve O'Keefe scalped three wickets, while Sean Abott and Hayden Kerr picked two wickets.

'He's going to go very well' - David Warner on Steve Smith taking up opener's role

Veteran Australian open batter David Warner is confident of Steve Smith going well with his new role as an opener in Test Cricket. Warner hailed his former Australia teammate as 'world class player' and 'best'.

"It's just another challenge for Smudge. I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes, but I know he's going to go very well. He'll adapt to any situation. You know he's a world class player. He's the best." Warner said.

"I probably think he's bored at No.4 and he wants to have a hit and not wait. So I'm looking forward to seeing it. I wish him all the very best and I'm not going to miss those last few minutes of the day's play." the southpaw added.

Steve Smith haven't played as an opener in his illustrious Test career as he has mostly batted at No.4, where he amassed 7670, including 24 centuries, at an average of 57.23 in 89 matches.