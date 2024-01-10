'Hungry To Have A Crack At Something New': CA Chief Selector George Bailey On Steve Smith As Test Opener In AUS vs WI Series

George Bailey and Steve Smith | Credits: Twitter

Cricket Australia (CA) George Bailey has confirmed on Wednesday that Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith will open in the upcoming Test series against West Indies, starting on January 17.

CA selection committee announced Australia squads for the Test and ODI series against visiting team from Caribbean on Wednesday. However, the biggest news from squad announcement was Smith taking up the role of the opener following retirement of David Warner from Test Cricket after the three-match series against Pakistan at Sydney.

Speaking to the reporters during the squad announcement, George Bailey said that promoting Steve Smith as Test opener is part of an experiment, adding that ace batter is keen to begin significant chapter of his career.

"Tongue in cheek I could say everything’s an experiment. That’s been part of the discussions with Steve, I believe he’s keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career. We don’t look too far ahead, but for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay." CA chief selector said.

WE HAVE A NEW OPENER ‼



Head of selectors George Bailey has just confirmed Steve Smith has won the race, with Cameron Green to bat at No.4. MORE > https://t.co/88FUvkVLn9 pic.twitter.com/vOxvlGTaIR — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 10, 2024

Steve Smith has never opened the Test innings for Australia in his illustrious career since 2010. The 34-year-old has mostly batted at No.4 position, where he amassed scored 7670, including 24 centuries, at an average of 57.23 in 89 matches.

'Hungry To Have A Crack At Something New' - Bailey on Steve Smith as Test opener

George Bailey lauded Steve Smith for being 'selfless' for taking up the opening role in Test despite having so much success at No.4. He added that talismanic batter has the hungry to have experience something in his illustrious Test career.

"It’s selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different," Bailey said.

Smith is the currently the fourth-leading run-getter for Australia in Tests, aggregating 9514 runs, including 32 centuries and 40 half-centuries, at an average of 58.01 in 105 matches.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith has been appointed as captain for the ODI series against West Indies as senior players including the likes regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been rested.