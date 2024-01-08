Watch: Michael Clarke Backs Steve Smith To Become ’No.1 Test Opener In 12 Months & Break Brian Lara’s 400 Record'

Steve Smith | Credits: Twitter

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has backed talismanic batter Steve Smith to become the No.1 Test opener if he is willing to open the innings for Australia. Following the retirement of David Warner from red-ball cricket, there has been a debate over who will replace the southpaw at the top.

Steve Smith himself expressed his desire to open the innings in whites for Australia after Warner's retirement from his career in Test cricket. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were seen potential candidates to open the innings for Australia in red-ball but they are not interested.

Speaking on ESPN's Around The Wicket, Michael Clarke said that Australian skipper Pat Cummins will allow Smith to open the innings in Test if he wants. He added that Cameron Green is likely to bat at the top unless ace batter wishes to do.

"If he wants to do it, I think they will allow him to do it. Listening to Patty Cummins’ quotes, I think it’s a simple swap. I think Cameron Green is going to come in to open the batting for David Warner unless Steve Smith wants to do it. If he does, they might go Steve Smith to open and Cam Green at No.4 or Green to No.6," the 2015 World Cup-winning captain said.

“He will be the number one Test opener in 12months!”



“Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record because he’s that good!”@MClarke23 with some big predictions if @stevesmith49 replaces Warner as opener.#AroundTheWicket @ESPNAusNZ @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/ra8r1OCm8t — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) January 8, 2024

Steve Smith has played a Test innings as a opener since his debut in the format in 2010. The 34-year-old has often batted at No.4 and he performed well in that position, scored 7670, including 24 centuries, at an average of 57.23 in 89 matches.

Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record: Clarke on Steve Smith

Michael Clarke is of the opinion that if Steve Smith open the innings for Australia in Test cricket, he will break West Indies batting legend Brain Lara all-time record of 400 in a Test innings.

“He [Smith] is that good a player. It might be that challenge he’s looking for. If he opens, he will be the best opener within 12 months. Don’t be surprised if he breaks Brian Lara’s 400 record because he’s that good and now he’s got the whole day," Clarke said.

Brain Lara's 400-run record has not been broken since 2004. The former West Indies achieved this historic feat in Test cricket against England at St John's in 2004. He shattered former Australian batter Mathew Hayden's 80 to reclaim the top spot.