AUS vs WI: Cricket Australia Announces Squad For West Indies Home Series; Chief Selector Confirms Steve Smith As Opener In Tests

Cricket Australia (CA) selection committee has announced the squad for Tests and ODIs for the upcoming home series against West Indies on Wednesday, January 10.

Australia will play two Tests against West Indies, starting on January 17 at Adelaide. This will follow up with three-match ODI series against touring party from Caribbean, starting on February 2 at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The biggest news from the squad announcement that Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith will open the innings for team in Tests against West Indies, confirmed by chief selector George Bailey. Following David Warner's retirement from Test Cricket, there has been debate around who will replace the southpaw at the top.

🔒 it in, Steve Smith has been confirmed as Australia's new Test opener #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/wTriSppTZm — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2024

Interestingly, Steve Smith himself expressed his desire to open the innings in Test Cricket after his teammate's retirement from long format. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw has made his return to the Test squad, but doubtful for the participation in the Test series opener against West Indies at Adelaide.

However, Cameron Bancroft has been left out of Test squad despite being the highest run-getter in Sheffield Shield for past two seasons of the Australian domestic tournament as the CA selection committee decided to pick Matt Renshaw.

Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODIs

Steve Smith is back at the helm as he will be leading Australia in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, with Travis Head as his deputy. Head is also the vice-captain for the two Tests against visiting team from Caribbean.

Senior players including regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will be rested for the three ODIs.

Steve Smith will lead young Australian squad for the ODI series, including the likes of Cameron Green, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Nathan Ellis, and Aaron Hardie.

The last time Steve Smith led Australia in ODIs was in three matches against Team India in March last year, winning the series 2-1 on Indian soil.

Test Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (VC), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

ODI Squad: Steve Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head (VC), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa