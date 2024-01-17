AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Shamar Joseph Shines On Debut As West Indies Fight Back After 188 All Out On Day 1

Shamar Joseph | Credits: Twitter

West Indies emerging fast-bowler Shamar Joseph grabbed the spotlight on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia at The Oval In Adelaide on Wednesday, January 17.

West Indies restrict Australia to 59/2 at the end of Day 1 of the Test series opener, with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green batting on 30 and 6, respectively. The visitors fought back after being dismissed for 188 on the opening Day of Adelaide.

Shamar Joseph picked two big wickets of Steve Smith (12) and Marnus Labuschagne (10) to finish the figures of 2/18 at an economy rate of 3 in his spell of six overs.

West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph makes a big first impression by claiming the wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne 👀



Scorecard: https://t.co/CHrgi2NLyG#AUSvWI | #WTC25 pic.twitter.com/LPSwIK3IEb — ICC (@ICC) January 17, 2024

After Australia opted to bowl first, the pace bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood led the attack by scalping four wickets each to bundle out for 188. The Aussie bowlers didn't give the visitors an upper hand on the game.

Kirk McKenzie (50) and Shamar Joseph (36) were the top performers for West Indies as their contribution helped the Caribbean team to go past 150-run mark in the first innings.

Joseph and Kemar Roach (17) frustrated Australian bowlers for a while with 55-run partnership before Nathan Lyon could get better of the former at 188 all-out.

Shamar Joseph led West Indies fightback

The rising star Shamar Joseph had a dream start to his debut in Test career. The fast bowler showcased his brilliance with the bat and ball on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

West Indies were 133/9 when Shamar Joseph walked out to bat and stitched a crucial 55-run stand with Kemar Joseph for the 10th wicket. His gusty innings of 36 off 41 balls consists of three fours and a six and batted at a strike rate of 87.3.

After West Indies' first innings batting, Shamar led the visitors bowling attack by scalping two wickets. In first delivery of his Test career, the 24-year-old claimed the prize wicket of Steve Smith, who edged the ball and caught at slip for 12 at 25/2.

Shamar Joseph furthered consolidated West Indies position by getting better of Marnus Labuschagne , who mistimed his shot resulting in catch at deep fine leg for 10 at 45/2.