AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood And Travis Head Put Australia In Driver's Seat On Day 2

Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head headlined for Australia with their brilliant performances on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies at Adelaide on Thursday, January 18.

Hazelwood's fiery spell helped Australia to circumscribe West Indies to 73/6 in 22.5 overs, with Joshua de Silva batting on 17. Nathan Lyon picked the wicket of Justin Greaves at the stroke of stumps. The visitors are trailing by 22 after bundling the hosts for 283.

West Indies continued their fightback from yesterday in the first session as they reduced Australia from 59/2 to 144/5 in 48 overs. Thereafter, Australia dominated second and third session to take 95-run lead in the first innings.

Young West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph hogged the spotlight again as registered his maiden five-wicket haul in his Test debut. After picking wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the 24-year-old added three more wickets of Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon to finish the figures of 5/94 at an economy rate of 4.70 in 20 overs.

Veteran pacer Kemar Roach and Justin Greaves too contributed to West Indies' first innings bowling by scalping two wickets each.

Travis Head steadied Australia's batting with century

Travis Head displayed brilliant performance with the bat as he helped Australia to take 95-run lead in the first innings on Day 2. The 29-year-old played a gutsy knock of 119 off 134 balls to help the hosts post a total of 283 on the board.

Australia were struggling at 67/3 when Head joined Usman Khawaja in the middle to carry on Australia's batting. The pair formed 46-run partnership until Khawaja was dismissed for 45.

Thereafter, Travis Head took charge of Australia's innings as he received a little support in the middle from other end of the crease. Mitchell Marsh (5) and Alex Carey (10) failed to deliver with the bat. Australia were 168/7 after Carey's dismissal.

However, Carey managed to stitch a good 54-run partnership with Mitchell Starc for the eighth wicket to take Australia past 200-run mark. Starc was dismissed for 12 at 222/7.

Travis Head's incredible innings came to an end after he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph at 255/8. Thereafter, Nathan Lyon (24) and Pat Cummins (12) 28-run stand for the 9th wicket propelled hosts to 283.