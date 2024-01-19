Watch: Usman Khawaja Suffers Nasty Blow To Chin by Shamar Joseph's Bouncer During AUS vs WI 1st Test...

Usman Khawaja | Credits: Twitter

Australian opener Usman Khawaja copped a nasty blow to his chin off West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph's bouncer when the hosts were closing in on victory in the first Test on Day 3 at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, January 19.

After bundling out West Indies for 120, Australia were chasing a mere 26-run target to take a series lead with a match to spare. The openers Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja took charge of Australia's run-chase. However, Khawaja was at the receiving end of a nasty bouncer by Shamar and forced to retire hurt when hosts required just one run to win.

The incident happened in the seventh over of Australia's batting on Day 3, when Joseph caught Khawaja napping after delivering a short-pitched ball. The Australian opener tried to move out of the line by taking evasive action but the ball hitting his helmet.

Usman Khawaja was spitting the blood and walked off the field by holding the left side of his cheek bone.

A nasty moment as Usman Khawaja is hit on the chin by a Shamar Joseph short ball #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/nF5nFqxgJJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2024

West Indies resumed their batting on Day 3 with 73/6 on the board. Joshua da Silva, who was unbeaten at 17 on previous day, walked out to bat with Alzarri Joseph.

However, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc wrapped up Australia's second innings by taking remaining four wickets of West Indies in an hour and chased the target of 26 in the first session.

West Indies never won a Test match against Australia since 2003

West Indies haven't won a single Test match against Australia, home and away, since 2003. Also, Men in Maroon never won a Test series against Aussies since 1993.

With a 10-wicket defeat in the opening Test of the two-match series, West Indies extended their winless streak of 16 matches against Australia. When West Indies toured Australia in 2022, Kraigg Braithwaite-led side was clean swept in two-match Test series.

Australia and West Indies will play the final Test of the series on January 25 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The visitors will look to win the second Test in order to avoid another series defeat.