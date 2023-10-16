AUS vs SL, CWC 2023: Spectators Run For Cover As Banner Falls From Lucknow Stadium Roof Due To Strong Winds; Watch

Spectators at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow got a rude shock during the Australia vs Sri Lanka clash as a banner fell from the roof due to the heavy rain and strong wind blowing in the city on Monday evening.

A banner got detached from the roof due to the wind and dropped on one of the stands in the stadium, forcing the spectators present there to run for cover.

Fortunately for everyone, the banner fell into a vacant area in the stand and no one was hurt in the incident but it led to netizens criticising the match officials over the safety of the fans and lack of infrastructure.

The lower section of the stands in the stadium had to be completely vacated by the security officials after these incidents which took place during Sri Lanka's innings.

Sri Lanka collapse to 209

Sri Lanka meanwhile, collapsed from 125 for no loss to 209 all out within 22 overs after getting off to the perfect start thanks to Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera's opening partnership.

Perera top-scored with 78 while Nissanka made 61 but the rest failed miserably with only Charith Asalanka (25) managing double figures.

Pat Cummins leads from front

Captain Pat Cummins brought his team back into the contest by removing both openers before Adam Zampa turned the tide in Australia's favour with a four-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc also bagged a couple of scalps while Glenn Maxwell took one wicket.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka are yet to win a match in this World Cup. The five-time champions are currently placed last on the points table, just two positions below Sri Lanka. Both teams have lost two out of two ODIs each so far.