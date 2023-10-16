 AUS vs SL, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Threatens To Mankad Kusal Perera, Warns Him Twice; Watch Video
Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera twice at non-striker's end about affecting a run-out.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc warned Kusal Perera in the first over about a non-striker's run-out in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. As Starc approached the bowling crease, the left-arm pacer stopped short of delivering the ball, seeing Perera's bat outside the crease.

The incident occurred as the New South Wales speedster was running to bowl the 4th ball of the first over. The 33-year-old gave Perera a warning before heading back to his mark. He also stopped in the 5th over, but replays suggested that Perera's bat was firmly in the crease. Starc, notably, also had warned England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler last year during the T20I series before the World Cup Down Under.

Below is the clip of the same:

Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa help Australia come back after a strong start:

In what is an almost must-win clash for both teams, Sri Lanka made an exceptional start after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka added 125 for the opening wicket. Pat Cummins struck twice, followed by Adam Zampa doing the same.

Following the 32nd over of the game, rains came out of nowhere, prompting a 15-minute break. Both sides will look to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

