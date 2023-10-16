ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Delhi Sach Mein Dil Waalon Ki Hai', Rashid Khan Credits Crowd Support Behind Historic Win Over England

Rashid Khan celebrates Afghanistan's win. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan lead spinner Rashid Khan heaped praise on the Delhi crowd after scripting a historic victory for the nation against England in the 2023 World Cup fixture on Sunday. The 25-year-old thanked the fans inside the stadium for motivating them to create history against the defending champions, beating them by 69 runs.

Read Also CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History

Rashid enjoyed massive crowd support, which mainly comes on the back of his IPL exploits. The leggie was also at his absolute best on Sunday against England on a deck which offered massive assistance to spin to the Afghans. He finished with figures of 9.3-1-37-3 and castled Mark Wood to finish things off, sending Afghanistan into complete jubilation.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going through out the game And to all our supporters around the world, thank you for your love."

Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai 🙌



A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going through out the game 🙏



And to all our supporters around the 🌍 thank you for your love 💙 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 16, 2023

"Winning the game against England is big for us" - Rashid Khan

Following the victory, Rashid said he dedicates it to the people, who have lost their lives to the devastating earthquake back home and hopes this will bring smile on their faces. He stated:

"This is a big win for us. This kind of performance gives us the belief that we can beat any side on any day. Cricket is something that brings joy to the people back home. Winning the game against England is big for us. Lately, we had an earthquake back home. Over 3000 people lost their lives. I feel this victory will just give something to smile for the people back home."

Afghanistan will next face New Zealand on October 18th in Chennai.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)