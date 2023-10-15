ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Dedicates Player Of The Match Trophy To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday dedicated his Player of the Match trophy to the victims of the devastating earthquakes back home after their stunning win over England in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Afghanistan registered only their second World Cup win after defeating the defending champions by 69 runs to cause the biggest upset of this edition so far at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Spinning a web around England

Chasing 285 for victory, England got bowled out for 215 in 40.3 overs thanks to the brilliant spells bowled by Afghanistan's trio of spinners Mujeeb, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Mujeeb and Rashid took three wickets each while Nabi grabbed a couple to script the famous win for Afghanistan.

They were earlier boisted by the batting performances of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ikram Alikhil (58) who helped the team post 284 in 49.5 overs after being asked to bat first by England.

Mujeeb's classy gesture

The country has been devastated by three massive earthquakes in less than a week which has killed over 1000 people in the region and destroyed the lives and properties of many others.

Mujeeb therefore, took this opportunity to dedicate the team's victory and his performance to the people of Afghanistan.

"I want to dedicate this award to the people back home, who have been affected by the earthquake. This is something we could do as a team and I could do myself as a player," Mujeeb said.

Notably, Rashid Khan had also announced that he will donate all his match fees from this World Cup to those affected by the earthquakes in Afghanistan.

Read Also ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)