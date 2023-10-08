ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has pledged to donate all of his match fees from the ICC World Cup 2023 towards the victims of the earthquake which struck his country on Saturday.

The death toll from a pair of 6.3 magnitude earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000, a Taliban government spokesman said on Sunday.

It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

Rashid is currently in India with the Afghanistan cricket team which lost its first match of the World Cup against Bangladesh this week.

Taking to Instagram, Rashid paid his condolences towards the earthquake victims and pledged all his match fees to help the affected people.

"I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan.

"I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need," Rashid wrote.