 ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

Taking to Instagram, Rashid Khan paid his condolences towards the earthquake victims and pledged all his match fees to help the affected people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has pledged to donate all of his match fees from the ICC World Cup 2023 towards the victims of the earthquake which struck his country on Saturday.

The death toll from a pair of 6.3 magnitude earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000, a Taliban government spokesman said on Sunday.

It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.

Rashid is currently in India with the Afghanistan cricket team which lost its first match of the World Cup against Bangladesh this week.

Taking to Instagram, Rashid paid his condolences towards the earthquake victims and pledged all his match fees to help the affected people.

"I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan.

"I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need," Rashid wrote.

Read Also
Afghanistan Earthquakes: Photos Capture Widespread Destruction As Over 2,000 Dead In Catastrophe
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia...

ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia...

'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In...

'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History