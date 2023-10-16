AUS vs SL, CWC 2023: Australia Breathes Life Into Campaign With 5-Wicket Win After Marsh & Zampa Heroics

Five-time champions Australia, led by the standout performances of Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Marsh, reinvigorated their ICC World Cup 2023 journey with a decisive five-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa showcased his bowling prowess by claiming four crucial wickets, leading to Sri Lanka being bowled out for 209, despite notable half-centuries from Kusal Perera (78) and Pathum Nissanka (61).

Sri Lanka, initially on track for a 300-plus score, suffered a stunning batting collapse, losing all ten wickets for a mere 84 runs.

Inglis, Marsh, and Labuschagne Anchor Australia's Batting

In response, Josh Inglis (58), who marked his maiden World Cup half-century, along with Mitchell Marsh (52) and Marnus Labuschagne (40), shouldered the batting responsibilities.

Their collective efforts led Australia to surpass the target in just 35.2 overs, significantly boosting their net run rate.

Australia Rises to 8th, Sri Lanka's Semifinal Hopes Dim

This victory propelled Australia to the eighth position in the tournament standings, marking their first win of the competition. In contrast, the defeat cast a shadow over Sri Lanka's hopes of advancing to the semifinals, as they now occupy the ninth spot with three losses in as many games.

While defending a below-par total, Dilshan Madushanka (3/38) delivered a fiery spell, featuring a maiden over and a double-wicket maiden, which included the prized scalps of David Warner and Steve Smith. Warner's decision to review an umpire's call did not go in his favor, while Smith was dismissed leg before wicket.

Marsh's Aggressive Batting and Unfortunate End

Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, adopted an aggressive approach against other bowlers, notching three boundaries in an over. He reached his half-century but was eventually dismissed by a sharp throw from Chamika Karunaratne, with wicketkeeper Kushal Mendis completing the dismissal.

Josh Inglis, playing only his second World Cup match, displayed confidence in the middle and formed a substantial 77-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, helping Australia breach the 200-run mark for the first time in this edition of the World Cup.

Promising Performances from Perera and Nissanka

Sri Lanka received some much-needed runs from Kusal Perera, who had been out of form, and Pathum Nissanka, who notched his second consecutive half-century.

Australia benefited from Adam Zampa's return to form, as he had struggled in earlier matches. Zampa's exceptional bowling performance played a pivotal role in dismissing Sri Lanka in just 43.3 overs.

In the field, there were interesting moments, including Mitchell Starc's warnings to Kusal Perera for leaving the crease early. Perera also suffered a blow to the head from a Marcus Stoinis bouncer but continued to impress, ultimately reaching his fifty.

Cummins' Key Contributions and Sri Lanka's Collapse

Captain Pat Cummins made a crucial impact when he dismissed Nissanka and Perera, leading to a momentum shift in Australia's favor. Zampa further contributed with four wickets, while Warner's spectacular diving catch added to the woes of the Sri Lankan side.

Apart from the openers and Charith Asalanka's 25, no other Sri Lankan batsman reached double digits.