Boxing Day Test: Young Couple Gets Shocked As Their Private Moment Gets Telecast On Big Screen At MCG; Video Viral

Fans at cricket stadiums usually go berserk when they see themselves on the big screens but that was not the case with a young couple during Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A hilarious scene was witnessed by the fans at the MCG when the cameraman focussed on a couple watching the match in the stands. The guy was sitting with a towel on his lap while the girl was leaning on him when they suddenly came on the big screen.

They immediately saw themselves on the screen and got the shock of their life. The guy quickly hid his face with the towel while the girl started looking the other way so that she cannot be recognised.

The hilarious incident took place during the 7th over of Pakistan's first innings on Wednesday. The visitors were trailing the Aussies by 302 runs at the time and had Abdullah Shafique on strike, facing Mitchell Starc.

Australia have Pakistan on the ropes

Coming back to the match, Pakistan are staring down the barrel as the Aussies have taken a second innings lead of 241 runs after reaching 187 for 6 by stumps on Day 3.

Mitchell Marsh missed out on a hundred yet again, getting out for 96 to Shaheen Shah Afridi but not after he stitched a crucial 153-run partnership with Steve Smith (50) to bail Australia out of trouble after they were reduced to 16 for 4 by Afridi and Mir Hamza early in the second session. Afridi and Hamza both bagged three wickets each.