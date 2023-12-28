AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Hilarious Scenes As 2nd Session On Day 3 Delayed Due To 3rd Umpire Getting Stuck In Elevator

Richard Illingworth reappeared. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan saw hilarious scenes unfold as third umpire Richard Illingworth was stuck in lift due to which the 2nd session of play was delayed. Later, Cricket Australia published a video as Illingworth returned to his spot and waved to the crowd.

The incident occurred after both sides walked out from the lunch break, but the on-field umpires were left waiting as news emerged of Illingworth getting stuck in the elevator. As a result, the 4th umpires had to run upstairs to take the former England cricketer's spot.

Australia take slender lead after Mohammad Rizwan and Amer Jamal offer some resistance:

Meanwhile, Pakistan made the home side work for wickets on the 3rd morning as Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Rizwan refused to give it away. Australia's first breakthrough of the day came in the form of Mohammad Rizwan, caught by David Warner as the keeper-batter had to walk back for 42.

Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 54 runs and 8 boundaries between them to cut the deficit significantly. However, Pakistan's fast-bowling unit came out breathing fire from the outset, reducing Australia to 6-2 before lunch, with Afridi dismissing both Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply.

After lunch, Mir Hamza picked up back-to-back wickets, getting the better of David Warner and Travis Head. Australia already had a lead of 54 before starting the innings, but the tourists will want to keep chipping away to stay in the contest.