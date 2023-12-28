 AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: MCG Crowd Grooves To Hasan Ali’s Moves On The Field In Viral Video; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: MCG Crowd Grooves To Hasan Ali’s Moves On The Field In Viral Video; Watch

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: MCG Crowd Grooves To Hasan Ali’s Moves On The Field In Viral Video; Watch

MCG crowd grooved to Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali's moves as the new-ball bowler entertained them on day 3.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Hasan Ali grooves as the crowd follows suit. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is arguably one of the most fun-loving characters in the team and freely keeps performing antics on the field. It wasn't any different on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia when the crowd grooved to his dancing moves while Ali was fielding on the boundary.

The incident occurred during the 53rd over of the innings bowled by Aamer Jamal. Ali, fielding on the boundary, suddenly started some moves, with the crowd joining him and doing it enthusiastically. Cricket Australia released the video of the same on X and it has gone massively viral. Aussie batter Steve Smith was also spotted grinning at the incident

Pakistan's bowling unit breaks the game open as Australia find the runs hard to come by:

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan and Jamal offered some resistance after Pakistan started the day at 194-6. Rizwan was the first wicket to fall of the morning as he departed for 42. Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi hit some boundaries before Australia closed the innings out on 264, headlined by Pat Cummins' fifer.

Mir Hamza and Shaheen Shah Afridi breathed fire with the ball, with the latter dismissing Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply just before lunch. Hamza, meanwhile, got the better of David Warner and Travis Head in consecutive deliveries, reducing the hosts to 16-4.

However, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith built a potential match-defining 153-run partnership to bring their side back in the game. At stumps, Australia's lead was 241, but they would want more to sit comfortably in the contest.

Read Also
AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Marsh's Family Left Shell-Shocked As He Falls For 96 At MCG;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: South Africa Eyeing Big Lead With Dean Elgar's Help, India Look For...

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 3 Live: South Africa Eyeing Big Lead With Dean Elgar's Help, India Look For...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Marsh's Family Left Shell-Shocked As He Falls For 96 At MCG;...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Marsh's Family Left Shell-Shocked As He Falls For 96 At MCG;...

'They Do Not Want Junior Players To Progress': Sanjay Singh Calls Out Wrestlers For Protesting...

'They Do Not Want Junior Players To Progress': Sanjay Singh Calls Out Wrestlers For Protesting...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: 'Like A Crocodile Jaw Trying To Catch', Mark Waugh Reacts To Pakistan's...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: 'Like A Crocodile Jaw Trying To Catch', Mark Waugh Reacts To Pakistan's...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: MCG Crowd Grooves To Hasan Ali’s Moves On The Field In Viral Video;...

AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: MCG Crowd Grooves To Hasan Ali’s Moves On The Field In Viral Video;...