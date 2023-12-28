AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: 'Like A Crocodile Jaw Trying To Catch', Mark Waugh Reacts To Pakistan's Fielding Woes; Watch

Abdullah Shafique dropped a sitter. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket team's abysmal fielding in the series continued on day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Abdullah Shafique dropped a dolly at first slip to give Mitchell Marsh a lifeline. Former Australia opener Mark Waugh, one of the best slip fielders, compared the dropped catch to a crocodile jaw trying to catch a ball during on-air commentary.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings, immediately after drinks break as Aamer Jamal teased Marsh with one outside off-stump. The West Australian drove hard at it and got a thick outside-edge, travelling to first slip as a good height. However, Shafique shelled it and hid his face with his palms, acknowledging the disappointment.