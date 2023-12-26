AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Australia Batters Keep Ship Sailing On Rain-Hit Day 1 At MCG

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head | Credits: Twitter

The hosts Australia had a decent outing with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, Tuesday.

The hosts put a total of 187/3 on the board before close of play despite interruption of rain during the third session. Australia will resume Day 2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head batting on 44 and 9, respectively.

Day one complete.



A decent rain interruption but lots of good cricket either side! #AUSvPAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and put the Australia into batting. Australian opening pair of David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42) gave the hosts a good start to their innings and built 90-run partnership for the first wicket until Agha Salman dismissed the former on the stroke of lunch.

Khawaja, who looked in good rhythm, was dismissed Hasan Ali at 108/2 shortly after the lunch.

Labuschagne and Smith kept Australia's batting sailing

After wicket of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith took charge of Australia's batting and kept the boat sailing throughout the second session and before the end of final session of the day.

The pair formed a 36-run partnership for the third wicket. Labuschagne and Smith frustrated Pakistani bowlers with their defensive style of bowling.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were looking to form a good partnership until Pakistan pacer dismissed latter for 26 at 154/3. Earlier, Smith was ruled out for 19 off Shaheen Afridi's bowling but the Australian successfully managed to reverse umpire's original decision.

Even Labuschagne managed to survive a close LBW decision.