AUS vs PAK, Boxing Day Test: Pigeons Interrupt Play At MCG On Day 1, Marnus Labuschagne Shoos Them Away; Watch

Marnus Labuschagne chasing away the pigeons at MCG | Credits: Twitter

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has left everyone in splits as he tried to chase away the pigeons who interrupted the Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan on Day 1 at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The funny incident happened in 48th over of Australia's first innings when pigeons settled on the ground and interrupting the play for few minutes. Pigeons descended right behind the umpire, thus disturbing the concentration of Steve Smith who was at strike at that time.

However, Labuschagne quickly took the matter into his own hands and shooed the pigeons away to clear the field. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali joined Labuschagne and chased pigeons away much to the amusement of crowd and commentators at MCG.

A few pigeons were behind the bowler - so Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali decided to move them along! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/BI2sGZA0eb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

The play was resumed right after pigeons went off the ground and Steve Smith took the strike.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith took charge of Australia's batting in the 1st innings on Day 1 of the MCG Test. After Usman Khawaja's wicket, the pair stitched a 36-run partnership for the third wicket. Labuschagne and Smith hoped to form a good partnership, but Aamer Jamal broke their stand by dismissing the latter for 26 at 154/3.

Australia ends Day 1 with 187/3 on the board

Australia had a decent Day 1 as they managed to put a total of 187/3 in 66 overs. The hosts will resume Day 2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head batting on 44 and 9, respectively.

After being invited to bat first, Australian opening pair of David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42) formed a 90-run partnership for the first wicket. Meanwhile, Warner got a life after his catch was dropped by Shafique Abdullah on 2.

However, Pakistan got their first breakthrough in the form of Warner, dismissed by Agha Salman at 108/2. Then, Australia lost another wicket in Khawaja at 114/2. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith kept Australia's boating sailing until latter's wicket at 154/3.

Then, Labuschagne was joined by Head and the pair ensured that no further wickets would fall before close of play.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Agha Salman, and Aamer Jamal scalped a wicket each. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi conceded 63 runs without taking a wicket in 20 overs spell.