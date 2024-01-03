AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal Shine As Pakistan Fight Back On Day 1 At SCG

Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal | Credits: Twitter

Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal led Pakistan's fight back after early collapse on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

The visitors put a good total of 313 on the board in the first innings, with Rizwan top-scored with 88. The Day 2 of the Sydney Test will resume with Australia at 6/0, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja batting on 6* and 0.

After opting to bat first, visitors suffered an early collapse, losing both openers in Abdullah Shafique (0) and Saim Ayub (0) in just four runs. Shan Masood and Babar Azam were looking to form a good partnership but Australian skipper Pat Cummins got the better of former Pakistan captain for 26 at 39/3.

Then, Saud Shakeel failed to deliver as Cummins sent him back to pavilion for just 5 runs. Masood and Mohammad Rizwan steadied Pakistan's ship with 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket to lift the team from 47/4 to 96/5.

Mohammad Rizwan stepped up as 'Man of Crisis' for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan stood tall for the team when Pakistan's batting was struggling to get going against Australia's bowling attack.

After Shan Masood's dismissal at 96/5, Rizwan was joined by Agha Salman at the crease and the pair stitched a crucial 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter was looking in good rhythm but fell short of well-deserved century by just 12 runs.

Rizwan's 88 is the highest score by Pakistan batter in the ongoing Test tour against Australia. The 31-year-old is currently the second-leading run-scorer for the visitors, with 165 runs at an average of 55 in 3 innings.

Aamer Jamal displays batting brilliance

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal played an innings of his life with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at SCG.

Jamal played a brilliant knock of 82 off 97 balls and formed a crucial 86-run partnership with Mir Hamza (7) for the 10th wicket to take Pakistan past 300-run mark in the first innings.

Aamer Jamal displayed various shots during his innings but one shot that stood out was reserve sweep for a six off Nathan Lyon's delivery. He was batting on 62 when hit the ball beyond the boundary line with a reserve sweep against Lyon.