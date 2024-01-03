AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Aamer Jamal Reverse Sweeps Nathan Lyon For A Six; Video Viral

Aamer Jamal hits a six with a reserve sweep against Nathan Lyon | Credits: (screengrab) Twitter/Cricket.au.com

Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal displayed his batting brilliance on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Jamal played a brilliant knock of 82 off 97 balls and stitched a 86-run partnership with Mir Hamza (7*) for the 10th wicket to help Pakistan post a total of 313 in the first innings in Sydney Test.

During his scintillating innings with the bat, Aamer Jamal played various shots that caught attention of the spectators at SCG. One shot that really stood out was reserve sweep six against Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.

Jamal played the shot on the third ball of the 74th over of Pakistan's first innings batting. The 27-year-old was a batting on 62 when hit the ball beyond the boundary line with a reserve sweep, which stunned Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne.

Aamer Jamal's brilliant innings came to an end after he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon at 313/10. While walking back to the pavilion, Jamal received standing ovation from Pakistan's dressing room as well as from the crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal shine on Day 1 of Sydney Test

Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal made significant contributions to Pakistan's batting on the opening day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

After early collapse in Pakistan's batting, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood steadied visitors ship with 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket to left the lift from 47/4 to 96/5.

Thereafter, Rizwan was joined by Agha Salman at the crease and pair formed another crucial partnership of 94 runs for the sixth wicket. Australian skipper Pat Cummins provided a big breakthrough for the hosts by Mohammad Rizwan for 88 at 190/6.

Then, Agha Salman formed 30-run partnership with Sajid Khan for the seventh wicket to steady Pakistan's ship. Salman was looking in good touch until he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 53 at 226/8.

Aamer Jamal waged a lone battle and received a little support at the other end of the crease. Jamal's 82 guided Pakistan to post a good total on the board in the first innings.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins led the bowling attack from front as he achieved another five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test series, while Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets.