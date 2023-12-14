 AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Australian Fans Troll Pakistan Players By Keeping A Score Of Dropped Catches & Misfields On Day 1
Abdullah Shafique and Khurram Shehzad dropped the catches of openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner before Muhammad Rizwan missed the latter's stumping on Day 1.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan cricket team players got brutally trolled by Australian fans and netizens on social media due to their poor fielding on Day 1 of the Perth Test on Thursday.

Aussie fans in the Perth Stadium kept a score of Pakistan's poor fielding by counting the number of dropped catches, misfields, poor throws and unsuccessful DRS reviews.

Netizens on X (formely Twitter) also circulated the videos of Shafique and Shehzad's dropped catches throughout the day as Pakistan made a poor start to their Australian tour.

article-image

Warner steals the limelight on Day 1

The let-offs helped Australia post a strong total on the board on the first day of their Test summer after winning the toss.

Warner rode his luck to score a brilliant 164 off 211 balls to help Australia reach 345 for 5 in 84 overs on Day 1.

Khawaja contributed with 41 runs while vice-captains Travis Head (40) and Steve Smith (30) also got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores like Warner, who brought up his 26th Test century in his final red-ball series for Australia.

article-image

Australia in the driver's seat

Mitchell Marsh (15*) and Alex Carey (14*) will resume Australia's first innings on Day 2 on Friday. For Pakistan, pacer Aamer Jamal bagged a couple of wickets while Shaheen Shah Afrid, Khurram Shahzad and spinner Faheem Ashraf took one each.

"It was a near perfect day of Test cricket for us, the way the openers batted set the tone for us. He (Warner) batted really well, put the pressure back on the bowlers. It was a tough wicket but he did well to score a hundred.

"I think when he goes back to his aggressive self he plays his best. It takes a lot of bravery to go out there and play like that," Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said after the day's play.

article-image

