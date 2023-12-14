AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: David Warner Hits An Insane Six Off Shaheen Afridi; Watch Video

David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australia opener David Warner has kicked off his farewell Test series in style in the 1st Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, Thursday.

Warner is often considered one of the swashbuckling batsmen who has all the shots in his arsenal. However, the kind of shot he played on Day 1 of the Test series opener against visiting Pakistan team has amazed everybody.

In the 22nd over of Australia's batting, Pakistan captain Shan Masood brought Shaheen Afridi into the attack. In the second delivery of that over, Afridi fetched the ball at length and angling it to the Warner. However, the Australian opener managed to pick up a length ball just outside the off-stump, bent low and scooped it over the fine leg.

Shaheen Afridi was looked fazed by the shot and walked out to run up as he was seems to clueless with his delivery to Warner.

Tired of the conventional, David Warner's 12th boundary of the first session was nothing short of inventive! 😯#AUSvPAK @nrmainsurance #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/8ih9vnjhUj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2023

David Warner's shot left the 111-crowd at the stadium and commentators in amazement. Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram commentating in the Test called the shot 'Unbelievable'.

Former England women's cricketer-turned-commentator Isha Guha was too amazed by Warner's shot, saying "Oh wow. Where did that come from!”

Australia were 117/0 at the end of 1st session on Day 1

After opting to bat first in the Test series opener against Pakistan, Australia were off to a good start to their innings. The opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner took on inexperienced Pakistan bowling attack in the 1st session.

Warner brought up his half-century in just 41 balls while Usman Khawaja played the role of an anchor and scored 37 off 84 balls in the 1st session. However, he was dismissed for 41 off 98 balls by Shaheen Afridi in the second session.

For Pakistan bowlers, Afridi didn't have a good outing in the first session as he conceded 45 runs without taking a wicket in nine wickets. However, he managed to get breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing Khawaja in the second session.