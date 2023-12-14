AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: David Warner Marks The Beginning Of His Final Test Series

David Warner | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has kicked off the beginning of his farewell Test series in the ongoing 1st Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 14, Wednesday.

Warner is set to bid adieu to his illustrious Test career following the third Test of the series against Pakistan in front of his home fans in Sydney. Warner is often regarded as one of the best openers Australia has ever produced.

After Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first, Warner walked out to bat with his opening partner Usman Khawaja. The opening pair put an early pressure on Pakistan, with David Warner leading Australia’s batting.

Ahead of the 1st Test of his farewell series in the format, the Australian opener was at the centre of criticism following his former teammate Mitchell Johnson’s column that questioned Warner’s ‘hero send off’ due to his involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper Scandal. However, Warner received immense support from Michael Vaughan, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey and others to retire on high.

David Warner was the first Australian player in 132 years to be picked in a national team for any format of the game without prior experience in first-class cricket.

In Test career, Warner has amassed 8437 runs, including 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries, at an average of 44.43 in 109 matches. He holds the record for being the second player after Joe Root to score a double century in his 100th Test.

Following his retirement from Test cricket, Warner is expected to play in T20Is and ODIs. The 37-year-old is likely to be part of Australia squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA and 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

David Warner pens emotional note ahead of his farewell Test series

David Warner went down to his memory lane and shared an emotional note on his Instagram handle ahead of his final Test series against Australia.

In his pensive post, the veteran Australian opener recalled his moments of getting baggy green captain and how much it holds significance for him. He also sent across a special message to young cricketers to dream big.

“To all the young kids out there, this was me when I first received my baggy and flick left to now.” Warner wrote.

“I want to remind you that your dreams are incredibly important. Whatever it is that you aspire to be or achieve, remember that your dreams are valid and worth pursuing. Believe in yourself and your abilities, and never be afraid to dream big like I did .”

“Whether you dream of becoming a professional athlete, an artist, a teacher, or anything else, know that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, you can turn your dreams into reality.

Don’t let anyone discourage you or tell you that your dreams are too big or too ambitious.” he added.

“Surround yourself with people who support and encourage you, and remember that setbacks and challenges are a natural part of the journey toward making your dreams come true. Stay focused, stay positive, and never stop believing in yourself and your dreams.”

“Your dreams are the fuel that can drive you to great accomplishments, so hold onto them tightly and let them guide you toward a future filled with passion and purpose. Believe in your dreams, and believe in yourself no matter what.” Australian veteran opener concluded.