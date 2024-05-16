'Was Convincing Myself That I Had Done Nothing Wrong': Sandeep Lamichhane After Being Cleared Of Rape Charges

Sandeep Lamichhane | Credits: Twitter

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has opened up on his mindset after being cleared of rape charges by Patan High Court on Wednesday. With the T20 World Cup 2024 looming, the youngster revealed having complete belief in himself of doing nothing wrong since day 1 and is keen to return to the international arena.

In January 2024, a single-judge bench of the Kathmandu court had found the wrist-spinner guilty of molesting an 18-year-old woman, thereby announcing an eight-year jail sentence. The bench also fined him approximately US$2255 and additionally slapped a US$1500 compensation to the victim. The verdict also meant that Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) had suspended Lamichhane.

I resepct the laws and order of the respective courts but I promise everyone to reveal the names of each and every single individual who played their roles in this conspiracy very soon including everyone who are involved in the case. — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 1, 2024

The 23-year-old filing an appeal against the sentence ensured that he was granted permission to stay out of jail as the legal proceedings were on. Following Wednesday's verdict, a spokesperson of CAN told ESPN Cricinfo:

"Since the high court has cleared Sandeep Lamichhane from all the allegations, he is now cleared to play all forms of cricket."

"I am grateful to those who supported me throughout this process" - Sandeep Lamichhane

Following Lamichhane's acquittal due to lack of evidence, Lamichhane disclosed that he was framed when he had done nothing wrong and promised to come back strongly to international cricket. He said, as quoted by ANI News:

"It had been more than one and a half years; from the very first day, I was convincing myself that I had done nothing wrong. I was framed in the case where I had done nothing wrong. Finally, we have reached here. I respected the then verdict of the district court and I also respect the verdict given today by the High Court. I would try my best to level up the nation in the international arena. I am grateful to those who supported me throughout this process."

Nepal are clubbed with Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in Group D for the T20 World Cup 2024.