'Once I Am Done, I Will Be Gone': Virat Kohli Stuns With His Post-Retirement Plans; Video

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli has opened up on his post-retirement plans in an emotional speech. The 35-year-old right-handed batter revealed that he won't be seen once he is done with the sport and hence, wants to give it all in the time left for him in the international arena.

Kohli has been the backbone of Team India's batting and has been one of their biggest match-winners of the decade gone by. The Delhi-born cricketer has also left an indelible mark on the sport and has earned the respect of the cricketing fraternity worldwide through his sportsmanship.

"I wanna give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going" 🤌



Virat's emotional but promising words while talking at the @qatarairways Royal Gala Dinner. 🗣️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/htDczGQpNf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2024

Speaking in a video uploaded by RCB's social media handle, the veteran understands he doesn't have a lot of time in his career and doesn't want to have regrets.

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't. Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going."

Virat Kohli is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently the custodian of the orange cap, given he has the most number of runs with 661 in 11 innings, averaging an astonishing 66.10. The right-handed batter has also slammed a century, doing so against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.

The Royal Challengers had only 1 win from 7 matches, but have stormed back to win their next 5 games, thereby earning a shot at reaching the playoffs. Their final match is against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.